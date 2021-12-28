PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 54.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

