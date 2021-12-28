PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 533 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

