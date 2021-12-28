Accel Wealth Management Sells 51 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

NYSE V opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.60. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

