Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 9,846 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

