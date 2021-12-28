Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE TEX opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

