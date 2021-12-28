Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $28.00

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $470,500. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Everi by 102.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 389,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 451.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 152.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

