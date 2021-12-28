Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $759,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

