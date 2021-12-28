Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.