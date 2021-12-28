Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 762 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 33.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 129.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

