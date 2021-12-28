Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,179 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

