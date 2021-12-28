Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,432 shares of company stock valued at $36,525,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $209.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.