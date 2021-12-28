Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $1,941,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $229.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

