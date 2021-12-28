Accel Wealth Management Trims Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 535.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.