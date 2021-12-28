Accel Wealth Management Has $137,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

