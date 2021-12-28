Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Investar has increased its dividend by 247.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investar to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of ISTR opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Investar has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $188.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Investar will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investar stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Investar at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

