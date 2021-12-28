Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 285.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 279,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

