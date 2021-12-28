Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 12th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 120.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kilroy Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

