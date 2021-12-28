Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The company had revenue of C$40.22 million during the quarter.

