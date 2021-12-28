Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,600 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $394.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.46. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.