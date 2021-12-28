US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 183 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

