Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,115 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

