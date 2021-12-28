Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day moving average is $195.20. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.