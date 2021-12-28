Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 529,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.