General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $37,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

GM stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

