Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 25.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 84.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 147,399 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 26.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Southern stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

