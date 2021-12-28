Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $165.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

