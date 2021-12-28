US Asset Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.