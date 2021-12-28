Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,980 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.42% of Phreesia worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

