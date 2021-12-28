Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 85.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,137 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.