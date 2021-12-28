1,254 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

