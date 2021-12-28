MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,031 shares of company stock worth $1,660,532. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 157,957 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

