Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

