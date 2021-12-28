Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,544,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

