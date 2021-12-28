Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $202.32 million and $8.17 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00018501 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011458 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 132,256,881 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

