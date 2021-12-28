PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,381.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $3,381.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $3.99 or 0.00008110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

