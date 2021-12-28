Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

