Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

