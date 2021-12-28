SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $362.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.58 and its 200-day moving average is $350.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $298.59 and a 12-month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.