NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.