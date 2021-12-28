AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 31st

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by 98.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 200,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 197.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.96% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.