AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:MITT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 197.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.96% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MITT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

