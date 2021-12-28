Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 18th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

