REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

REVG stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $931.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.42.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

