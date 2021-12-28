Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$16.52 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$14.33 and a 52 week high of C$18.00. The firm has a market cap of C$156.68 million and a PE ratio of -27.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.88.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.43 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

