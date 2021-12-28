Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

