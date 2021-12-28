Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of FRG opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franchise Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.