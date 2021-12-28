Newton (NEW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $524,722.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Newton has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $524,722.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.67 or 0.07912048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,277.01 or 1.00003768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.