Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share of ($1.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

