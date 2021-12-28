$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Ichor has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

