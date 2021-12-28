AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GH Research alerts:

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. GH Research PLC has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

GHRS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

GH Research Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.